you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

NEET results declared; Rajasthan's Nalin Khandelwal tops exam

The NEET is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical and dental colleges approved by the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation
Picture for representation
Delhi's Bhavik Bansal and Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh secured the second and the third positions respectively.

Telangana's Madhuri Reddy G emerged as the topper among girls and secured an all-India rank of seven.

Delhi's Bhavik Bansal and Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh secured the second and the third positions respectively.

Telangana's Madhuri Reddy G emerged as the topper among girls and secured an all-India rank of seven.

As many as 14,10,755 candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 7,97,042 qualified the test.

The NTA conducted the NEET throughout the country on May 5 and May 20.

The Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India come under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
First Published on Jun 5, 2019 03:47 pm

tags #India #NEET

