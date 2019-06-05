NEET results declared; Rajasthan's Nalin Khandelwal tops exam

The results of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 were declared on Wednesday, with Rajasthan's Nalin Khandelwal topping the exam. The NEET is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical and dental colleges approved by the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India.

Delhi's Bhavik Bansal and Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh secured the second and the third positions respectively.

Telangana's Madhuri Reddy G emerged as the topper among girls and secured an all-India rank of seven.

As many as 14,10,755 candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 7,97,042 qualified the test.

The NTA conducted the NEET throughout the country on May 5 and May 20.

The Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India come under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.