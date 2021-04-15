MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

NEET PG exams postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases, next date to be announced later

National Board of Examinations (NBE) was scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate on April 18.

Moneycontrol News
April 15, 2021 / 07:52 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image


In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the central government has decided to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET-PG), Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted on April 15.

National Board of Examinations (NBE) was scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate on April 18.

"Decision has been taken keeping well-being of our young medical students in mind," the health minister tweeted.

The minister also stated that the next date for the exam will be announced after reviewing the situation in the country.

"A notice will be issued well in advance before the conduct of the examination," the statement said.

The postgraduate medical entrance test is conducted for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes.

India reported 2,00,739 fresh COVID-19 cases on April 15 in the biggest one-day spike so far, taking the country’s total caseload to 1,40,74,564, while the death toll rose by 1,038 to 1,73,123.


Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #education #exams #India #NEET 2021
first published: Apr 15, 2021 07:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.