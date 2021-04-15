NEET PG exams postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases, next date to be announced later

Representational image

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the central government has decided to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET-PG), Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted on April 15.

National Board of Examinations (NBE) was scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate on April 18.

"Decision has been taken keeping well-being of our young medical students in mind," the health minister tweeted.

The minister also stated that the next date for the exam will be announced after reviewing the situation in the country.



India reported 2,00,739 fresh COVID-19 cases on April 15 in the biggest one-day spike so far, taking the country’s total caseload to 1,40,74,564, while the death toll rose by 1,038 to 1,73,123.



"A notice will be issued well in advance before the conduct of the examination," the statement said.The postgraduate medical entrance test is conducted for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes.