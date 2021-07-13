MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

NEET-PG exam to be conducted on September 11

The NEET PG 2021 on May 13 was postponed by atleast 4 months and the exam were not be held before August 31, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
July 13, 2021 / 07:01 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image


Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on July 13 announced that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) postgraduate exam will be conducted on September 11.

"We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September, 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants!" he tweeted.

The NEET PG 2021 on May 13 was postponed by atleast 4 months and the exam were not be held before August 31, 2021.

"Students will also be given at least one month of time after announcement of exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for COVID duties," the Prime Minister's Office had said in a statement.

Close

Related stories

Earlier, the former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had postponed the NEET PG exam which were scheduled on April 18.

The students who clear the NEET PG exams will be eligible for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2021. The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE).

Also Read: NEET 2021: Registrations begin on July 13, Here's how to apply

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 12 announced that the NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on September 12 across the country following COVID protocols. The registration for the same has begun from today.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #education #India #mansukh mandaviya #NEET-PG
first published: Jul 13, 2021 07:01 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.