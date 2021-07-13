NEET-PG exam to be conducted on September 11

Representational image

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on July 13 announced that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) postgraduate exam will be conducted on September 11.



"We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September, 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants!" he tweeted.

The NEET PG 2021 on May 13 was postponed by atleast 4 months and the exam were not be held before August 31, 2021.

"Students will also be given at least one month of time after announcement of exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for COVID duties," the Prime Minister's Office had said in a statement.

Earlier, the former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had postponed the NEET PG exam which were scheduled on April 18.

The students who clear the NEET PG exams will be eligible for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2021. The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE).

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 12 announced that the NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on September 12 across the country following COVID protocols. The registration for the same has begun from today.