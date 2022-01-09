NEET-PG counselling to start from January 12, announces Health Minister

Representative image

Medical counselling for NEET-PG admissions will start from January 12, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on January 9, two days after the Supreme Court allowed its resumption.

The decision is in accordance to the assurance given to the resident doctors, who were protesting last month seeking the immediate resumption of NEET-PG counselling, Mandaviya said.



रेसीडेंट डॉक्टरस को स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय द्वारा दिए आश्वासन अनुसार, माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के आदेश के बाद MCC द्वारा NEET-PG काउन्सलिंग 12 जनवरी 2022 से शुरू की जा रही है।

इससे कोरोना से लड़ाई में देश को और मज़बूती मिलेगी। सभी उम्मीदवारों को मेरी शुभकामनाएं। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 9, 2022

"After the Supreme Court's order in the matter, the NEET-PG counselling through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin from January 12, 2022," the health minister tweeted in Hindi.

The Supreme Court, in an interim order issued on January 7, allowed the resumption of medical counselling for NEET-PG admissions for the year 2021-22 and upheld the validity of 27 percent quota for the other backward classes (OBC).

The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by the NEET-PG candidates, who had challenged a July 29, 2021 notification for the implementation of the OBC and the EWS quotas from the 2021-22 academic year on grounds that the Rs 8 lakh income criteria for determining EWS was without any scientific study.

A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna had said that detailed reasons for the interim order will follow, and the counselling for the NEET-PG for the academic year 2021-22 will proceed as per the criteria already notified.

Also Read | Explainer: Why were the resident doctors protesting over delay in NEET-PG counselling?

“Counselling on the basis of NEET-PG 2021 and NEET-UG 2021 shall be conducted by giving effect to the reservation as provided in the notice dated July 29, 2021 including the 27 percent reservation for the OBC category and 10 percent reservation for EWS category in the All India Quota seats”, the Bench had said.

It said the submissions which have been made before the court, during the course of hearing over the past week, necessitated a detailed interim order on the applicability of the EWS criteria as notified by Office Memorandum of 2019 for NEET-PG 2021.

During the two consecutive day hearing which started on January 5, the Centre had told the apex court that the introduction of OBC and EWS reservations after the issuance of NEET-PG exam notification does not amount to “changing the rules of the game” midway.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had submitted that the submission of petitioners that OBC reservation is unconstitutional, is legally unsustainable.

Justifying the application of Rs 8 lakh income criteria for the EWS category, Mehta said the decision was arrived at after due deliberation by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The Centre had constituted a three-member committee, comprising Ajay Bhushan Pandey, former finance secretary, VK Malhotra, member secretary, ICSSR, and Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Adviser to Centre, on November 30 last year according to an assurance given to the top court to revisit the criteria for determining EWS.

The committee in its report submitted on December 31 last year to the Centre said, “The current gross annual family income limit for EWS of Rs 8 lakh or less may be retained. In other words, only those families whose annual income is up to Rs 8 lakh would be eligible to get the benefit of EWS reservation.”

In its affidavit, the Centre has said it has decided to accept the recommendations of the three-member panel to retain the current gross annual family income limit for defining EWS at Rs 8 lakh or less.

(With PTI inputs)