NEET 2022 topper is Rajasthan’s Tanishka. Her mentors, study plan

A student from Rajasthan has emerged as the topper of this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET.

Tanishka, the topper, scored 715 out of 720 in the entrance exam for medical admissions, news agency PTI reported.

The student trained for the exam with the Allen Career institute in Kota. She credited her parents, teachers from her foundational years in school and coaching institute mentors for her success.

Reflecting on her coaching journey, Tanishka said attending offline classes with other students for a few months during Class 12 gave her the confidence she needed.

"Earlier, my studying was not goal-oriented," the student said in a live interaction with her institute. "When I sat and studied with other students during offline classes, I saw my marks began to improve. I saw great progress."

Tanishka said she actively worked with her instructors to cover the topics she was weak in.

Her score was the same as three other candidates but she was declared the all-India topper through a tie-breaker.

The tie-breaker policy for NEET looks at various factors to ascertain a candidate's position.

"Candidates who scored identical marks are accorded ranks as per the tie-breaker rule where the candidate with higher marks in biology is ranked above the rest," the National Testing Agency said. "In case of identical marks in biology, the same rule is applied for chemistry followed by physics."

The tie-breaker also looks at the proportion of correct vs incorrect answers given by a candidate in all test subjects, their age and their NEET application number.

After applying the tie-breaker policy, Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka were awarded the second and third positions. The fourth spot went to Rucha Pawashe -- another student from Karnataka.

The NEET 2022 exam took place in on July 17, 2022. Over 18 lakh candidates took the test in 3,570 centres across 497 cities. As many as 9.93 lakh qualified for it.