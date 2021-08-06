Need to explore current trends in range technology & range instrumentation: DRDO chairman

DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy has said that there is a need to explore the current trends in range technology and range instrumentation, which are essential elements of a world class test range.

Dr Reddy, who is also the Secretary, Department of Defence R&D said this on Thursday while inaugurating the 2nd Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) International Conference on Range Technology (ICORT-2021) being held virtually.

The conference is being organised by Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur, a laboratory of DRDO.

"The event will host speakers from across the globe, who will present their technological achievements in multiple subjects related to test and evaluation of defence systems," said a spokesman.

In his address, the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman highlighted the importance of embracing recent developments in range technology to meet the future challenges in test and evaluation. He emphasised on the importance of the conference in exploring current trends in range technology and range instrumentation, which are essential elements of a world class test range.

Reddy lauded the effort of ITR for organising an event of such scale amidst restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic. The conference will be a very effective platform for all range technology enthusiasts to interact with each other and stay updated with recent developments in relevant fields.

More than 250 technical articles were submitted by experts on the relevant subjects, of which 122 articles have been selected by a specialised technical committee.

A virtual industrial exhibition is also being held in which more than 25 industries and organisations from India and abroad will display their products and technologies.

The inaugural function of the conference was organised online with dignitaries joining over video conference from different locations.

Former Scientific Advisor to Defense Minister Dr Avinash Chander was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The inaugural function was also attended by Director General (Missiles & Strategic Systems) Dr BHVS Narayanmurthy; ex-DG, DRDO MSR Prasad; Director ITR Chandipur HK Ratha along with other delegates and participants.