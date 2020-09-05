172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|ndmc-covid-19-cell-director-3-others-test-positive-for-coronavirus-5802811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2020 08:31 PM IST

NDMC COVID-19 Cell director, 3 others test positive for coronavirus

Besides the director of the COVID-19 Cell, three others, including an education officer, an employee each in the establishment branch and vigilance department have also tested positive.

PTI

The director of the New Delhi Municipal Council's COVID-19 Cell and three other employees of the civic body have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to officials.

Over 150 employees of the municipal council have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, while eight deaths have been reported, as per official figures.

"Besides the director of the COVID-19 Cell, three others, including an education officer, an employee each in the establishment branch and vigilance department have also tested positive. Contact tracing is being done as per protocols," a senior New Delhi Municipal Council official said.

The Palika Kendra, which houses the civic body''s office, is being disinfected regularly, the official added.
First Published on Sep 5, 2020 08:31 pm

tags #Covid-19 #India

