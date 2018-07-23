NDA-RLSP alliance in Bihar intact, but want greater seat-share, says Madhav Anand

Rumour mills were in overdrive suggesting that Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha was set to part ways from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, general secretary and spokesperson of the party Madhav Anand has put all speculation to rest.

"The NDA alliance is intact, and Upendra Kushwaha is not planning to leave it," Anand told Moneycontrol. He added that the party was waiting for a meeting with NDA leaders in Bihar to discuss the seat-sharing arrangement for next year's Lok Sabha polls.

"During his visit to Bihar, Amit Shah assured that a formula for seat-sharing in Bihar will be released in three to four weeks," Anand said.

He mentioned the RLSP does not have any differences with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and pointed out that his party has been with the NDA since 2014, while Kumar's Janata Dal (United) joined it in 2017. "We contested on three seats in 2014 and won all of them for NDA. We have hundred percent performance," Anand revealed.

The one-year old RLSP had won from Jahanabad, Karakat and Sitamarhi constituencies in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The party went on to win two seats in the Bihar Assembly elections the following year.

"...Nitishji (Nitish Kumar) contested alone in 2014 and managed to secure only two seats," he said. "The seat-sharing equation should not change due to Nitish Kumar's arrival. Seat-sharing should be decided by taking into consideration the 2014 Lok Sabha performance," he lamented and claimed that the party hopes to have greater representation during the discussion on seat-sharing arrangement in future.

"We want to remain within the NDA, but the BJP needs to think about giving us greater representation," Anand said.