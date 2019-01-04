NDA ally Nitish Kumar opposes Triple Talaq Bill, BJP hits out

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) on January 4 stated that it will not be supporting the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha, NDTV has reported.

The JD(U), which is a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), said the Bill, should it come up for passing in the upper house of the Parliament, would not get its vote since the party felt that it is being "rushed" without "more consultation".

"We feel the way this bill is being rushed, it was avoidable and we feel more consultation should have taken place," senior JD(U) leader Vashishta Narayan Singh told the news channel.

An Economic Times report also quoted Bihar JD(U) President Basistha Narayan Singh saying "every stakeholder should be consulted" on the issue.

Responding to the JD(U)'s refusal to toe the alliance's line in the Rajya Sabha, where the BJP does not have required numbers, the saffron party's Bihar leader, CP Thakur, said certain parties are refusing to vote because of vote bank politics.

"Some political parties feel that if they support the Triple Talaq Bill, then they would lose the votes of a particular community," Thakur said.

According to reports, the JD(U)'s stance on the bill might be due to the 16 percent Muslim population in the state, which has traditionally voted for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress.

Kumar had earlier written to the Law Commission, asking whether a party can impose an agenda over a minority community. Party leaders said the Bihar satrap is yet to decide on the party's stance over the Rafale matter, a debate which has been raging in the Lok Sabha.