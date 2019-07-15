NCRB's annual 'Crime in India' report for 2017 to be published soon

The annual 'Crime in India' report, compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for the year 2017, will be released soon since the data from all the states has been received, The Hindu has reported.

The report for the year 2018, however, will have to wait longer since the NCRB has decided to publish the 2017 report first, the newspaper reported quoting officials.

"A couple of states have not given the required data. We cannot publish the report without getting information from all the 29 states and seven Union Territories. If the states don’t comply, we will publish the report without their crime data," a senior official said.

Quoting another senior official, the report states that the NCRB is developing software on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) to cull data automatically and publish the report. The official said this will help reduce dependence on the states.

Out of the 15,816 police stations across the country, the CCTNS connects with almost 15,000, according to the report. The CCTNS has a database of the crimes and photographs of criminals and missing children, among other things, and helps state and central governments in forming policies.

The NCRB report has been a politically contentious issue, with the Opposition accusing the government of not releasing the report because the data is against the government.