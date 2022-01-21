MARKET NEWS

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar to campaign in Uttar Pradesh polls

Besides Sharad Pawar, senior leaders and parliament members Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Sunil Tatkare and Fauzia Khan have been named as star campaigners for the assembly elections.

PTI
January 21, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
File image

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will lead the party’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh where the party is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Besides Pawar, senior leaders and parliament members Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Sunil Tatkare and Fauzia Khan have been named as star campaigners for the assembly elections.

NCP has fielded party general secretary K K Sharma from Anupshahr assembly constituency in Bulandshahr district of western Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik, former Rajya Sabha member Abdul Majeed Memon, Delhi NCP chief Yoganand Shastri are among others who have been named as star campaigners for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

The results will be announced on March 10.

SP is expected to field candidates on about 350 of the 403 seats, while the rest would be split among alliance partners.

Jayant Singh Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal, Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party are other alliance partners of the Samajwadi Party.

Opposition leaders are expected to hit the campaign trail in Lucknow in support of Samajwadi Party next month.

Pawar had said that the BJP had not fulfilled the promises it had made to the people and that Uttar Pradesh will witness a change in government after elections.
Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections #Current Affairs #India #NCP #Sharad Pawar #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Jan 21, 2022 07:22 pm

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

