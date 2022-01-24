NCP President Sharad Pawar tests positive for COVID-19

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Image- PTI)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar said on January 24 that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He also added that there is no cause for concern and he is following the treatment suggested by his doctor.



I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor.

I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions.

— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 24, 2022

In a tweet, he wrote, "I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor. I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions."

Earlier on January 23, India's Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had also tested positive for COVID-19. It was the the second time that the Vice President was infected with the virus. It is unlikely that he will participate in Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Meanwhile, a total of 875 staff members have tested COVID-19 positive in the parliament house so far, news agency ANI has reported citing official sources as saying. As per official sources, as many as 2,847 COVID-19 tests were conducted till January 20, out of which, 875 parliamentary staff members had tested positive. Of these, a total of 915 tests were done by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, out of which 271 cases found positive for COVID.

Sharad Pawar will also lead the party’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh where the party is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. Besides Pawar, senior leaders and parliament members Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Sunil Tatkare and Fauzia Khan have been named as star campaigners for the assembly elections.

NCP has fielded party general secretary K K Sharma from Anupshahr assembly constituency in Bulandshahr district of western Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik, former Rajya Sabha member Abdul Majeed Memon, Delhi NCP chief Yoganand Shastri are among others who have been named as star campaigners for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.