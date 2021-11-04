MARKET NEWS

NCB seizes 700 gm of suspected heroin valued at Rs 4 crore in Mumbai

The consignee's statement was recorded yesterday at Vadodara, news agency ANI has quoted NCB as saying.

Moneycontrol News
November 04, 2021 / 06:21 PM IST
The seized drugs (Source - ANI)

The seized drugs (Source - ANI)


The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on November 4 seized 700 grams of white-colored powder, purported to be heroin, at the conference hall of the International Courier Terminal Sahar Cargo Complex in Mumbai from the courier parcel.

As per the NCB, the suspected heroin is valued at Rs 4 crore.

The consignee's statement was recorded yesterday at Vadodara, news agency ANI has quoted the NCB as saying.

"His interrogation is on at Mumbai office today," the NCB added.

Earlier on November 2, the NCB had seized a large quantity of heroin from Mumbai's Vile Parle area, mid-day had reported. The seized heroin was worth crores in the international drug market.

(More details awaited)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #heroin #India #mumbai #Narcotics Control Bureau #NCB
first published: Nov 4, 2021 06:21 pm

