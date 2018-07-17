App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

NBCC gets in principle nod for India Pavilion at World Expo 2020, Dubai

India is participating with the sub-theme of 'OPPORTUNITY' to showcase its growth story on a global stage, its strength and ample opportunities in space, aviation, defence, IT, pharmacy and biotechnology, etc.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned NBCC today said it has received in-principle approval from the commerce ministry to design and construct 'India Pavilion' at World Expo 2020 to be held in Dubai at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

In a filing to the BSE, NBCC informed that the company has received "in principle approval from Department of Commerce...for conceptualizing, designing and construction of India Pavilion at World Expo 2020 to be held in Dubai from October 2020 to April 2021 which would likely to cost approx Rs 400 crore".

The World Expo 2020 is a global platform for countries to showcase their achievements and abilities.

"Expecting an international audience of millions including global companies, academic institutions and investors, the Expo is themed 'Connecting Minds Creating the Future'," it added.

India is participating with the sub-theme of 'OPPORTUNITY' to showcase its growth story on a global stage, its strength and ample opportunities in space, aviation, defence, IT, pharmacy and biotechnology, etc.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industries will organise India Pavilion in an area of 4600 sq meter.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 02:20 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #NBCC India Ltd #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.