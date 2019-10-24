Nawapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nawapur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Nawapur is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nandurabar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Voter turnout was 74.39% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 76.06% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Naik Surupsing Hirya won this seat by a margin of 21817 votes, which was 11.02% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 197890 votes.

Gavit Sharad Krushnarao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 1695 votes. SP polled 176325 votes, 42.94% of the total votes polled.