Navy Day 2022: Its history, significance and celebration

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 04, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Navy Day: Find out what is different about the celebration this year.

A rehearsal in Mumbai for Navy Day celebrations.

India marks Navy Day on December 4 each year with grand displays of the naval force's capabilities.

The day commemorates "Operation Trident" during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, in which the Indian Navy struck the Karachi harbour.

Navy Day is both an occasion to celebrate the Navy's achievements and to pay tributes to heroes.

 

 

The week leading up to Navy Day is marked with photo exhibitions, blood donation camps and opening up warships to visitors.

This year, for the time in history, the main Navy Day event will take place outside the capital Delhi.