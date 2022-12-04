Navy Day 2022: Its history, significance and celebration

India marks Navy Day on December 4 each year with grand displays of the naval force's capabilities.

The day commemorates "Operation Trident" during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, in which the Indian Navy struck the Karachi harbour.

Navy Day is both an occasion to celebrate the Navy's achievements and to pay tributes to heroes.

The week leading up to Navy Day is marked with photo exhibitions, blood donation camps and opening up warships to visitors.

This year, for the time in history, the main Navy Day event will take place outside the capital Delhi.

Ships, submarines and Special Forces from Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Command will showcase the Navy's strength at Visakhapatnam today. The event will culminate with a sunset ceremony and lighting up of ships at anchorage. President Droupadi Murmu will be the guest of honour at the event hosted by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff. Dignitaries from the central and state governments will also attend the ceremony. The celebrations this year as special as India marked 75 years of independence. "This year, as India ushers in the ‘Amrit Kaal’ with the commencement of the celebrations of 75 years of her independence, the Indian Navy is all set to demonstrate India’s combat prowess and capability through an ‘Operational Demonstration'," the government said.

