Watch: New Navy chief takes mother's blessings on taking charge

Admiral R Hari Kumar, 59, was serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command before his elevation as the 25th Chief of the Naval Staff.

Moneycontrol News
November 30, 2021 / 04:50 PM IST
Admiral Hari Kumar was serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command before his elevation.

Admiral Hari Kumar was serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command before his elevation.


Admiral R Hari Kumar took over as the country’s navy chief, succeeding Admiral Karambir Singh who retired on Tuesday.

He received the guard of honour at the lawns of South Block in the national capital.

Soon after taking charge, the new navy chief was seen taking his mother’s blessings. Admiral Hari Kumar touched her feet and hugged her. The proud mother, in a traditional Kerala set mundu, held him closely.

Admiral Hari Kumar, 59, was serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command before his elevation as the 25th Chief of the Naval Staff.

On Monday, he handed over the charge of Western Naval Command to Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh at a ceremony held in Mumbai.

Born on April 12, 1962, Admiral Kumar was commissioned on January 1, 1983, into the executive branch of the Indian Navy. During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, the Admiral has served in a variety of command, staff and instructional appointments.

He also commanded the navy's aircraft carrier INS Viraat.

The Admiral also served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

Admiral Kumar has undergone courses at the Naval War College, the US, Army War College, Mhow and Royal College of Defence Studies in the UK.

He has been decorated with the Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM), the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishist Seva Medal (VSM).

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
Tags: #Admiral R Hari Kumar #defence #Indian Navy #Navy
first published: Nov 30, 2021 04:41 pm

