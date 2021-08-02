MARKET NEWS

Navi Mumbai civic body claims to have tested 93% of population for coronavirus

In July alone, 2,16,411 people were tested at an average of 7,000 tests per day, the NMMC said in a release.

PTI
August 02, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation claimed to have become the only civic body to have tested 92.86 percent of the population or a total of 13.93 lakh people for coronavirus infection so far.

"Of the total population of 15 lakh in the NMMC areas, 13.93 lakh people have already been tested for coronavirus infection," it said.

NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar said the civic body mainly concentrated on targeted testing with a twin objective to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission and prevent a projected third wave of the pandemic.
