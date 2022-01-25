National Voters' Day 2022: Significance, celebrations and the theme this year

National Voters' Day 2022 marks the foundation day of the Election Commission of India.

India is celebrating its 12th National Voters' Day on January 25. The occasion marks the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, which is responsible for conducting free and fair elections in the country.

The first National Voters' Day was celebrated in 2011 with the aim of encouraging young people to vote. Every year on January 25, citizens who have reached the age of 18 and are enrolled as voters are given electoral photo identity cards.

The National Voters' Day has a different theme each year. This time it is “Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative”.

“[The theme] envisages focus on ECI’s [the Election Commission of India’s] commitment to facilitate active participation of voters during the elections and to make the complete process hassle free and a memorable experience for all categories of voters,” the poll body said in a press note.

The celebration of National Voters' Day comes ahead of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand in February.

An event will be held in Delhi to mark National Voters Day' with Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu as the chief guest. Since Naidu has tested positive for the coronavirus, he will give a virtual address on the occasion. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will be the guest of honour at the event.

Prizes will be distributed at the event to officers who have excelled in election-related work.

“National Awards will also be given to important stakeholders like government departments, ECI icons and media groups for their valuable contribution towards voters’ awareness,” the Election Commission of India added.