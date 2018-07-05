App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 11:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

National Security Guard to be first central force to opt for e-ticketing instead of railway warrant

A railway warrant is a voucher issued for train travel for certain categories such as government employees, security force personnel and retirees at subsidised rates or free of charge, exchangeable for a ticket.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Security Guard will be the first central paramilitary force to opt for e-ticketing instead of the railway warrant under an agreement signed with the IRCTC, a statement from the catering and tourism arm of the railways said yesterday. A memorandum of understanding was signed today between the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation and the NSG at the headquarters of the special force here.

This system will eliminate the need of carrying railway warrants by the NSG personnel.

Purchasing tickets through railway warrant system is a cumbersome and lengthy process as it requires the NSG staff to go to a railway reservation counter to exchange a railway warrant to reserve tickets, the statement said.

A railway warrant is a voucher issued for train travel for certain categories such as government employees, security force personnel and retirees at subsidised rates or free of charge, exchangeable for a ticket.

Under the MOU, the IRCTC will be extending the ticketing facility to the NSG headquarters and it may be later provided to the field units.

The IRCTC will be extending this scheme through advance deposit to facilitate hassle- free service from payments at the time of online ticket booking.

"The NSG is the first central paramilitary force to opt for e-ticketing in lieu of railway warrants. The IRCTC is also developing an e-ticketing-cum-warrant management system for the Central Reserve Police Force...," the statement said.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 11:28 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #IRCTC

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.