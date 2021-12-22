National Mathematics Day 2021: Celebrating Srinivasa Ramanujan's birth anniversary

Srinivasa Ramanujan (Image credit: Twitter)

Every year, December 22 is celebrated as National Mathematics Day in India in honour of mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan (1887-1920).

The celebrations were announced by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Madras University in 2012. He had also declared that that the year would be celebrated as National Mathematics Year.

Ever since, numerous educational events are held at schools and universities throughout the country to mark National Mathematics Day on December 22. In 2017, Ramanujan Math Park in was inaugurated in Kuppam, in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh which was dedicated to hands-on mathematics education.

Srinivasa Ramanujan was born on December 22, 1887 at Erode, Tamil Nadu.



His disinterest in non-mathematical subjects led to his failure in college exams in 1903.



In 1912, Ramanujan started working as a clerk in the Madras Port Trust. There, he was discovered by a colleague who was also a mathematician. The colleague referred him to Professor GH Hardy of Trinity College, Cambridge University.



In 1916, Ramanujan received a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree. He was elected to the London Mathematical Society in 1917.



In 1918, he was elected a Fellow of the prestigious Royal Society for his research on Elliptic Functions and theory of numbers. In the same year he became the first Indian to be elected a Fellow of Trinity College.



Ramanujan returned to India in 1919, but died a year later at 32.



In 1991, Robert Kanigel wrote the biography 'The Man Who Knew Infinity: A Life of the Genius Ramanujan'. The book gives a detailed account of his upbringing in India, his mathematical achievements and his mathematical collaboration with mathematician GH Hardy.



A feature film of the same title and based on the book was directed by Matt Brown using his own script. Srinivasa Ramanujan is played by Dev Patel, GH Hardy by Jeremy Irons, and Devika Bhise plays Janaki, Ramanujan’s wife.



Here are a few details about the genius who inspired generations to take up mathematics:

Twitter too has been abuzz with tributes being paid to Ramanujan.

"My humble tributes to the legendary mathematician, Shri Srinivasa Ramanujan on his birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as National Mathematics Day," tweeted Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Karnataka's Minister of Health Sudhakar K also tweeted, "Remembering Srinivasa Ramanujan on Mathematics Day. His contributions to the field of numbers are being studied, analyzed and applied even to this day."