MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

National Mathematics Day 2021: Celebrating Srinivasa Ramanujan's birth anniversary

National Mathematics Day 2021: Srinivasa Ramanujan was so disinterested in non-mathematical subjects that he failed his college exams in 1903, years before he joined Trinity College of Cambridge university to study mathematics.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST
Srinivasa Ramanujan (Image credit: Twitter)

Srinivasa Ramanujan (Image credit: Twitter)


Every year, December 22 is celebrated as National Mathematics Day in India in honour of mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan (1887-1920).

The celebrations were announced by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Madras University in 2012. He had also declared that that the year would be celebrated as National Mathematics Year.

Ever since, numerous educational events are held at schools and universities throughout the country to mark National Mathematics Day on December 22. In 2017, Ramanujan Math Park in was inaugurated in Kuppam, in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh which was dedicated to hands-on mathematics education.

Read more: NEP 2020: Maths with History, Accounting with Physics could be among à la carte subjects in senior school

Here are a few details about the genius who inspired generations to take up mathematics:

  • Srinivasa Ramanujan was born on December 22, 1887 at Erode, Tamil Nadu.

  • His disinterest in non-mathematical subjects led to his failure in college exams in 1903.

  • In 1912, Ramanujan started working as a clerk in the Madras Port Trust. There, he was discovered by a colleague who was also a mathematician. The colleague referred him to Professor GH Hardy of Trinity College, Cambridge University.

  • In 1916, Ramanujan received a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree. He was elected to the London Mathematical Society in 1917.

  • In 1918, he was elected a Fellow of the prestigious Royal Society for his research on Elliptic Functions and theory of numbers. In the same year he became the first Indian to be elected a Fellow of Trinity College.

  • Ramanujan returned to India in 1919, but died a year later at 32.

  • In 1991, Robert Kanigel wrote the biography 'The Man Who Knew Infinity: A Life of the Genius Ramanujan'. The book gives a detailed account of his upbringing in India, his mathematical achievements and his mathematical collaboration with mathematician GH Hardy.

  • A feature film of the same title and based on the book was directed by Matt Brown using his own script. Srinivasa Ramanujan is played by Dev Patel, GH Hardy by Jeremy Irons, and Devika Bhise plays Janaki, Ramanujan’s wife.

Read more: Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize

Close

Related stories

Twitter too has been abuzz with tributes being paid to Ramanujan.

"My humble tributes to the legendary mathematician, Shri Srinivasa Ramanujan on his birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as National Mathematics Day," tweeted Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Karnataka's Minister of Health Sudhakar K also tweeted, "Remembering Srinivasa Ramanujan on Mathematics Day. His contributions to the field of numbers are being studied, analyzed and applied even to this day."

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Mathematics Day #National Mathematics Day #Srinivasa Ramanujan
first published: Dec 22, 2021 10:50 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.