National Handloom Day: PM Narendra Modi calls for supporting "vibrant" local handloom products

Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani also took to her Twitter to reiterate how 'khadi' as textile had united Indians in the freedom struggle movement and this National Handlooms Day encouraged people to support and promote handloom products.

Moneycontrol News
August 07, 2021 / 04:36 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image


Ministry of Textiles is celebrating the 7th National Handloom Day on August 7 by honouring the handloom weaving community and their contribution to the socio-economic development of this country.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the efforts of all those associated with India's 'vibrant' handloom and handicraft sector. Taking to his Twitter, the Prime Minister asked people to be vocal about handloom products and support the industry.

PM Modi also quote tweeted Olympic medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu saying, "The last few years have seen a renewed interest in handlooms. Glad to see @mirabai_chanu support the spirit of #MyHandloomMyPride. I am confident the handloom sector will keep contributing to the building of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

An official release from the Ministry of Textile informed that an event will be organized to celebrate the day, which will be presided over by the Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Darshana Jardosh will be Guest of Honour. Secretary Textiles, UP Singh will also participate in the event.

Paying homage to the Swadeshi movement which began on August 7 1905, the Government of India in 2015, decided to designate the 7th August every year, as the National Handloom Day. The first National Handloom Day was inaugurated on 7 August 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affiars #India #National Handloom Day #Prime Minister Narendra Modi
first published: Aug 7, 2021 04:36 pm

