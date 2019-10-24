Nashik West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nashik West Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Nashik West is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nashik district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 58.95% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 49.74% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Hiray Seema Mahesh (Seematai) won this seat by a margin of 29670 votes, which was 14.99% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 197867 votes.

Bhosale Nitin Keshavrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 24738 votes. MNS polled 150926 votes, 35.02% of the total votes polled.