Nashik East Election Result 2019 LIVE: BJP's Adv Rahul Uattamrao Dhikle in the lead

Nashik East is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nashik district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 52.59% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 48.53% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Balasaheb Mahadu Sanap won this seat by a margin of 46374 votes, which was 27.74% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 167198 votes.

Adv Dhikale Uttamrao Nathuji won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18735 votes. MNS polled 139441 votes, 34.37% of the total votes polled.

The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.

