Nashik Central Election Result 2019 LIVE: BJP's Devyani Suhas Pharande wins

Nashik Central is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nashik district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 51.92% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 46.52% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Farande Devayani Suhas won this seat by a margin of 28272 votes, which was 17.59% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 160771 votes.

Gite Vasantrao Nivrutti won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 31169 votes. MNS polled 133926 votes, 46.42% of the total votes polled.