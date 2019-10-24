Nashik Central Election Result 2019 LIVE: BJP's Devyani Suhas Pharande in the lead

Nashik Central Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Nashik Central constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Nashik Central is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nashik district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Nashik Central Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 51.92% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 46.52% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Farande Devayani Suhas won this seat by a margin of 28272 votes, which was 17.59% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 160771 votes.
Gite Vasantrao Nivrutti won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 31169 votes. MNS polled 133926 votes, 46.42% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
