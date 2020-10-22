172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|nasa-to-announce-exciting-new-moon-discovery-soon-5999491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NASA to announce ‘exciting’ new Moon discovery soon

Without revealing much about the discovery, the agency said that it “contributes to Nasa’s efforts to learn about the Moon in support of deep space exploration”.

Moneycontrol News
© Laurent Emmanuel - AFP/File
© Laurent Emmanuel - AFP/File

US space agency NASA is all set to make a major announcement about an "exciting new discovery" on the moon.

"This new discovery contributes to NASA's efforts to learn about the moon in support of deep space exploration," the agency said in an official statement on October 21.

"Understanding the science of the Moon also helps piece together the broader history of the inner solar system," NASA added.

Close

Without revealing much about the discovery, the agency said that it “contributes to Nasa’s efforts to learn about the Moon in support of deep space exploration”.

related news

The British daily, The Independent, reported that the announcement will come on October 26 as the event is set to take place through a media teleconference.

The news is expected to be in relation with the Artemis programme, which aims to hopes to send the first woman and next man to the Moon in 2024, with the hope of using it as a base to launch missions to Mars from the 2030s. They will be the first people to set foot on the Moon since 1972.

The discovery was reportedly made by the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA or Sofia). Sofia is a high-flying, motified 747 airplane. "Flying above 99% of the atmosphere's obscuring water vapor, SOFIA observes in infrared wavelengths and can pick up phenomenon impossible to see with visible light," NASA said.
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 06:11 pm

tags #Moon #NASA

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.