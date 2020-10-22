NASA to announce ‘exciting’ new Moon discovery soon

US space agency NASA is all set to make a major announcement about an "exciting new discovery" on the moon.

"This new discovery contributes to NASA's efforts to learn about the moon in support of deep space exploration," the agency said in an official statement on October 21.

"Understanding the science of the Moon also helps piece together the broader history of the inner solar system," NASA added.

The British daily, The Independent, reported that the announcement will come on October 26 as the event is set to take place through a media teleconference.

The news is expected to be in relation with the Artemis programme, which aims to hopes to send the first woman and next man to the Moon in 2024, with the hope of using it as a base to launch missions to Mars from the 2030s. They will be the first people to set foot on the Moon since 1972.

The discovery was reportedly made by the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA or Sofia). Sofia is a high-flying, motified 747 airplane. "Flying above 99% of the atmosphere's obscuring water vapor, SOFIA observes in infrared wavelengths and can pick up phenomenon impossible to see with visible light," NASA said.