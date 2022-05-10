NASA detects ‘monster quake’ on Mars, biggest ever on another planet

NASA has detected a “monster quake” on Mars -- the largest-ever tremor to ever be recorded on another planet.

The quake, of “magnitude 5 temblor”, took place on May 4, 2022 -- the 1,222nd Martian day of the mission involving NASA’s InSight Mars lander, the agency said in a press release on May 9.

On Earth, the tremor would have been considered medium-sized but for Mars, it nears the upper limit of what scientists had hoped to observe, NASA added.

A team will now study the earthquake in search of answers about the Red Planet’s interior.

NASA’s InSight has detected more than 1,300 quakes since it landed on Mars in 2018. But it is the latest “monster quake” that will give scientists a new view of the planet.

“Scientists will be analyzing this data to learn new things about Mars for years to come,” Bruce Banerdt, InSight’s principal investigator, said.

The InSight lander is part of NASA’s Discovery Program. It is the only seismic station outside Earth.

NASA had announced in April that it was extending InSight and seven other planetary science missions.

“The extended mission will continue InSight’s seismic and weather monitoring if the spacecraft remains healthy,” it had said. “However, due to dust accumulation on its solar panels, InSight’s electrical power production is low, and the mission is unlikely to continue operations for the duration of its current extended mission unless its solar panels are cleared by a passing “dust devil” in Mars’ atmosphere.”