Narendra Modi unveils statue of former PM Vajpayee in Lucknow on his birth anniversary

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in the Uttar Pradesh capital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 unveiled a statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Lok Bhawan here.
He also laid the foundation stone for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in the Uttar Pradesh capital.
The state government has given 50 acres of land for the varsity.
The event coincided with the birth anniversary of Vajpayee, who represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha five times.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 25, 2019 05:50 pm