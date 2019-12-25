App
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2019 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi unveils statue of former PM Vajpayee in Lucknow on his birth anniversary

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 unveiled a statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Lok Bhawan here.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

The state government has given 50 acres of land for the varsity.

The event coincided with the birth anniversary of Vajpayee, who represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha five times.

First Published on Dec 25, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

