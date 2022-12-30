 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

In blog about mother, PM Modi wrote: ‘Never seen her wear gold ornaments’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on his mother Heeraben's humble life in a blog post written in June this year.

PM Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi's life was that of extreme simplicity. "My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary," Modi wrote June this year, in a blog marking her 100th birthday.

Heeraben Modi passed away on December 30 at a hospital in Ahmedabad. The nation joined Modi in mourning her, remembering her as an epitome of simplicity and kindness.

Heeraben Modi grew up in poverty and lost her mother at a very young age. Left to manage household chores, she didn't have much of a childhood, PM Modi wrote in the blog.

"She was forced to grow beyond her age," the prime minister said. "She was the eldest child in her family and became the eldest daughter-in-law after marriage."

Their family home in Vadnagar, Gujarat was small and windowless, he said.  His parents shouldered burderns, never letting their struggles affect their children.

Modi said that to this date, his mother has no assets in her name.