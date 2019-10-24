Nandurbar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nandurbar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Nandurbar is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nandurabar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Voter turnout was 62.1% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 67.73% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gavit Vijaykumar Krushnarao won this seat by a margin of 27118 votes, which was 14% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 193717 votes.

Gavit Vijaykumar Krushnarao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 23858 votes. NCP polled 181020 votes, 54.87% of the total votes polled.