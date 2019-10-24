Nandgaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nandgaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Nandgaon is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nashik district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Nandgaon Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 67.76% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 63.8% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pankaj Chhagan Bhujbal won this seat by a margin of 18436 votes, which was 9.17% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 201134 votes.

Pankaj Chhagan Bhujbal won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 21369 votes. NCP polled 180652 votes, 53.3% of the total votes polled.