Nanded South Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nanded South Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Nanded South is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Nanded district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 57.93% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 52.7% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Hemant Sriram Patil won this seat by a margin of 3207 votes, which was 1.84% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 174379 votes.

Omprakash Ganeshlal Pokarna won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 17463 votes. INC polled 138054 votes, 51.69% of the total votes polled.