Nanded South Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nanded South Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Nanded South Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Nanded South constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Nanded South is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Nanded district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Nanded South Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 57.93% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 52.7% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Hemant Sriram Patil won this seat by a margin of 3207 votes, which was 1.84% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 174379 votes.
Omprakash Ganeshlal Pokarna won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 17463 votes. INC polled 138054 votes, 51.69% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .