NaMo app becomes 'better, faster, sleeker' with new updates

The Narendra Modi app, popularly called the NaMo app, got some new updates on September 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the development in a tweet.

"It (the app) is faster and sleeker, enables easier access to exclusive content and has new features for an immersive experience," PM Modi tweeted.

"Let us deepen our interaction. Get the new version of the App!" Modi added in the tweet.

The app helps users receive latest information and instant updates on PM Modi. It also helps users contribute towards various tasks, according to the description of the app.

The app also provides for "a unique opportunity to receive messages and emails directly from the Prime Minister".

The new app also has an Info-In-Graphics section, which provides data in graphs for various achievements of the Modi government. The app has a dedicated section for sharing with PM Modi the users' ideas for Mann Ki Baat. A user can also share what she/he is reading with PM Modi through the app.

Apart from easy access to PM Modi's speeches, the app also has a section for news on PM Modi and the government's policies and achievements in immersive format.