App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NaMo app becomes 'better, faster, sleeker' with new updates

Apart from easy access to PM Modi's speeches, the app also has a section for news on PM Modi and the government's policies

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Narendra Modi/Twitter
Image: Narendra Modi/Twitter

The Narendra Modi app, popularly called the NaMo app, got some new updates on September 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the development in a tweet.

"It (the app) is faster and sleeker, enables easier access to exclusive content and has new features for an immersive experience," PM Modi tweeted.

Close
"Let us deepen our interaction. Get the new version of the App!" Modi added in the tweet.

The app helps users receive latest information and instant updates on PM Modi. It also helps users contribute towards various tasks, according to the description of the app.

The app also provides for "a unique  opportunity to receive messages and emails directly from the Prime Minister".

The new app also has an Info-In-Graphics section, which provides data in graphs for various achievements of the Modi government. The app has a dedicated section for sharing with PM Modi the users' ideas for Mann Ki Baat. A user can also share what she/he is reading with PM Modi through the app.

Apart from easy access to PM Modi's speeches, the app also has a section for news on PM Modi and the government's policies and achievements in immersive format.

The app was officially launched in 2015, a year after PM Modi stormed to power. The update comes a day before PM Modi celebrates his 69th birthday on September 17.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #NaMo app

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.