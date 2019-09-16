NaMo app becomes 'better, faster, sleeker' with new updates

Apart from easy access to PM Modi's speeches, the app also has a section for news on PM Modi and the government's policies
The Narendra Modi app, popularly called the NaMo app, got some new updates on September 16.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the development in a tweet.
"It (the app) is faster and sleeker, enables easier access to exclusive content and has new features for an immersive experience," PM Modi tweeted.
NaMo App gets a new update!
It is faster and sleeker, enables easier access to exclusive content and has new features for an immersive experience.
Let us deepen our interaction. Get the new version of the App! https://t.co/TYuxNNJfIf pic.twitter.com/1UAj9ciIas— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 16 September 2019
The app helps users receive latest information and instant updates on PM Modi. It also helps users contribute towards various tasks, according to the description of the app.
The app also provides for "a unique opportunity to receive messages and emails directly from the Prime Minister".
The new app also has an Info-In-Graphics section, which provides data in graphs for various achievements of the Modi government. The app has a dedicated section for sharing with PM Modi the users' ideas for Mann Ki Baat. A user can also share what she/he is reading with PM Modi through the app.
Apart from easy access to PM Modi's speeches, the app also has a section for news on PM Modi and the government's policies and achievements in immersive format.The app was officially launched in 2015, a year after PM Modi stormed to power. The update comes a day before PM Modi celebrates his 69th birthday on September 17.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.