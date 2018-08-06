App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 10:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Namma Metro driver gets locked out, passengers stranded for 17 minutes

However, Ajay Seth, MD, BMRCL, claimed the train stopped as a precautionary measure.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On Sunday, a metro train in Bengaluru running between Nagasandra and Yelachanahalli, stopped midway at a curve between Rajajinagar and Kuvempu road metro station. To investigate the matter, the loco pilot (LP) came out of his cabin but managed to lock himself out after leaving the cabin door key behind, as per a report in The Times of India.

Suryanarayan Murthy, Vice- President of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) union, said: "The train was travelling at a high speed. Unable to negotiate the curve, it got stuck. The panicky driver exited his cabin to investigate but locked himself out at the same time. Leaving a train full of commuters, he walked back to the Rajajinagar station, got a spare key and let himself in."

Murthy insisted that the LP responsible for the fiasco was not a regular driver and he was a member of Emergency Response Team (ERT). All the drivers in ERT are well-trained. The ERT was put in place to create a back-up in the event of a strike.

However, Ajay Seth MD, BMRCL, claimed the train stopped as a precautionary measure.

"At 11:11 hrs on Line-2, there was application of emergency brake and jerk. The train was stopped as a precautionary measure for checks by the station controller. Further, the station controller also travelled in the train to note any abnormality. The train is under thorough examination and the third rail is also being examined," he said.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 10:09 pm

tags #Bengaluru's Namma Metro #Trending News

