MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Mysuru Gang-Rape Case: Police have succeeded, says Karnataka Home Minister

The victim, a college student studying in Mysuru, was gang-raped near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24. Her male friend who was with her was assaulted by the gang.

PTI
August 28, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST

Police have succeeded in cracking the Mysuru gang-rape case, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Saturday.

He declined to comment on some reports that four or five people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

"Police have succeeded," the Minister said without going into the details.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said he is confident that the police would crack the case as early as possible and apprehend the culprits.

Bommai said five police teams are investigating the case.

Close

"Police have taken the Mysuru case very seriously," he told reporters.

"I am confident that the police will succeed in cracking the case as early as possible".

The victim, a college student studying in Mysuru, was gang-raped near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24. Her male friend who was with her was assaulted by the gang.

The gang-members demanded from them Rs three lakh not to make public the video of the rape, police sources said.

DG & IGP of Karnataka Praveen Sood is supervising the investigation into the gang-rape which has sparked massive outrage.
PTI
Tags: #Araga Jnanendra #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka #Mysuru
first published: Aug 28, 2021 12:43 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.