Mutual cooperation in COVID era will strengthen India-ASEAN ties in future: PM Modi

Addressing the India-ASEAN Summit virtually, PM Modi said India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN’s Outlook for the Indo-Pacific are the framework for their shared vision and mutual cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

PTI
October 28, 2021 / 01:35 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

ASEAN’s unity and centrality has always been an important priority for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Addressing the India-ASEAN Summit virtually, Modi said India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN’s Outlook for the Indo-Pacific are the framework for their shared vision and mutual cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Noting that 2022 will mark completion of 30 years of the India-ASEAN partnership, the prime minister said the important milestone will be celebrated as the 'ASEAN-India Friendship Year'.

Modi also said that mutual cooperation in Covid era will keep strengthening the India-ASEAN relations in future.

Tags: #Current Affairs #India #India-ASEAN Summit #Narendra Modi
first published: Oct 28, 2021 01:35 pm

