Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 10:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Muslim Law Board member says homosexuality is injurious to health, should be criminalised

The AIMPLB maintained that it will not be part of the proceedings dealing with decriminalising homosexuality as the Supreme Court was hearing pleas against section 377.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is in support of section 377 of the Indian Penal Code that criminalises homosexuality. A member of AIMPLB said, homosexuality “is injurious to human health”, according to an NDTV report.

AIMPLB was always against lifting the ban and petitions against section 377. Homosexuality has always been considered as a sin in traditional Islamic Laws. AIMPLB secretary, Zafaryab Jilani was quoted as saying, “We support Section 377. Homosexuality should remain a crime as it is injurious for human health.”

The AIMPLB maintained that it will not be part of the proceedings dealing with decriminalising homosexuality as the Supreme Court was hearing pleas against section 377. He also claimed that it would not oppose the lifting of the ban or the scrapping of section 377.

Yusuf Hatim Muchhala, a member of AIMPLB, in his speech said, "The matter was left to the Supreme Court. They [AIMPLB] will not participate in the [section] 377 proceedings."

The government's stand on the matter left some members of the Law Board disappointed. The Centre was criticised by Jilani for its neutral stance. Jilani was quoted as saying, "The government should take a stand and contest the matter in Court. The board expresses regret for the government on taking a neutral stand."
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 10:47 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Trending News

