App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Munna Bajrangi cremated at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat amid tight security

Bajrangi's family members alleged that he was killed under a "conspiracy" and have demanded a CBI probe into his death.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Dreaded criminal Munna Bajrangi was cremated at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat amid tight security in the presence of a large number of his sympathisers. His teenage son Samir Singh lit the pyres as the state police, Provincial Armed Constabulary and Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) jawans ensured there was no law and order situation.

Meanwhile, Bajrangi's family members alleged that he was killed under a "conspiracy" and demanded a CBI probe into his death. His younger brother Rajesh Singh alleged a "conspiracy" was hatched and the killing was planned in advance.

The mafia don was shot dead hours before he was to be produced in a court in a case of extorting money from a former BSP legislator, police had said yesterday.

The Uttar Pradesh police chief today said a judicial probe was underway and the guilty would not be spared.

related news

Bajrangi was reportedly killed by Sunil Rathi, who is lodged in Baghpat jail since July 31 last year, officials said.

His body was brought to his native village in Jaunpur yesterday from where the procession was taken out for his cremation in Varanasi.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party National General Secretary Azam Khan attacked the BJP government in the state over the incident.

Speaking to media persons yesterday, he had said, "When extremely hardened criminals like Bajrangi are not safe inside heavily guarded and secure jails what is the guarantee that we (opposition leaders), against whom numerous SITs have initiated probe, are safe?"

He alleged the fear of law has disappeared in the state as the government is "extending patronage to those who eliminate minority community members".
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 10:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.