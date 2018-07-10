Munna Bajrangi cremated at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat amid tight security

Dreaded criminal Munna Bajrangi was cremated at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat amid tight security in the presence of a large number of his sympathisers. His teenage son Samir Singh lit the pyres as the state police, Provincial Armed Constabulary and Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) jawans ensured there was no law and order situation.

Meanwhile, Bajrangi's family members alleged that he was killed under a "conspiracy" and demanded a CBI probe into his death. His younger brother Rajesh Singh alleged a "conspiracy" was hatched and the killing was planned in advance.

The mafia don was shot dead hours before he was to be produced in a court in a case of extorting money from a former BSP legislator, police had said yesterday.

The Uttar Pradesh police chief today said a judicial probe was underway and the guilty would not be spared.

Bajrangi was reportedly killed by Sunil Rathi, who is lodged in Baghpat jail since July 31 last year, officials said.

His body was brought to his native village in Jaunpur yesterday from where the procession was taken out for his cremation in Varanasi.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party National General Secretary Azam Khan attacked the BJP government in the state over the incident.

Speaking to media persons yesterday, he had said, "When extremely hardened criminals like Bajrangi are not safe inside heavily guarded and secure jails what is the guarantee that we (opposition leaders), against whom numerous SITs have initiated probe, are safe?"

He alleged the fear of law has disappeared in the state as the government is "extending patronage to those who eliminate minority community members".