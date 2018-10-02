App
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2018 11:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai's Marine Drive gets eco-friendly public toilet at a cost of Rs 90 lakh

A toilet generally requires eight litres of water for a single flush, but this facility uses only 800 ml water, an official of JSW Steel said

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rank 12 | Mumbai | Average monthly rent: Rs 53,000 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 12 | Mumbai | Average monthly rent: Rs 53,000 (Image: Reuters)

A swanky and eco-friendly public toilet equipped with solar panel and vacuum technology to save water has come up at the Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

Built at a whopping cost of Rs 90 lakh, the facility will be of great help to the general public, including joggers and cyclists, who throng the iconic promenade, a civic official said.

People do not have to pay any fee to use it, he said.

Shiv Sena's youth wing leader Aditya Thackeray inaugurated the six-block toilet on Monday.

Leading alloy-maker JSW Steel, Samatech Foundation, the social development arm of Samatech company, and the Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens Association came together to set up the facility.

A toilet generally requires eight litres of water for a single flush, but this facility uses only 800 ml water, an official of JSW Steel said.

"Besides saving water, the toilet's vacuum technology will prevent a few million litres of raw sewage from getting flushed directly into the Marine Drive bay each year," Samatech Foundation's co-founder Akshat Gupta said.
First Published on Oct 2, 2018 10:50 am

tags #Current Affairs

