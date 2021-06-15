Mumbai sees 575 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths; 718 recover

PTI

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased by 575 to reach 7,17,683 on Tuesday, the 16th day in a row when the case addition was less than 1,000, while the toll rose by 14 to touch 15,216, a civic official said.

The last time the number of cases for the day went above 1,000 was on May 31 this year, he pointed out.

On Monday, the metropolis had reported 529 cases and 19 deaths, he said.

The discharge of 718 people from hospitals took the recovery count to 6,84,825, leaving the country's financial capital with 15,390 active cases, the official said.

With 23,681 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 66,64,322.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that the average growth rate of cases between June 8 and June 14 had dipped to 0.9 per cent, while the time taken for the caseload to double was now 702 days.

A civic official said the city now has 19 containment zones and 86 sealed buildings.