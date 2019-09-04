App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 07:14 PM IST

Mumbai rains: Govt's disaster management failed, says Congress

Heavy rains pounded Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra onSeptember 4, causing flooding in low-lying areas and cancellation of several local trains, delayed flights and slow road traffic movement.

PTI

With the incessant rainfall paralysing life in Mumbai on Wednesday, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar attacked the Maharashtra government, saying its disaster management has "completely failed".

Wadettiwar, who is Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, said people should take care of themselves in such a crisis situation and not rely on the government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for help.

The Congress leader also urged dwellers of dilapidated/dangerous structures to shift to safer places in view of the incessant rains, saying "life was more important".

"This government's disaster management has completely failed. It has not been paying attention towards giving relief to the people in such a situation," he said.

"Mumbaikars should take the responsibility of saving them upon themselves. They should not rely on the government and the corporation," Wadettiwar added.

Meanwhile, noting that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, Leader of the Opposition in state Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde also urged the people to stay alert.

"At least this time, the administration should help people in a planned manner," Munde tweeted.

The IMD has predicted intense showers in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas in next 24 hours and issued a 'red alert', asking the authorities to be prepared to handle any situation.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 07:04 pm

