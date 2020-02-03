Mumbai queer parade: Cops hunting for pro-Sharjeel Imam sloganeers

Mumbai cops are on the lookout for people who allegedly raised slogans in support of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam at the pride parade held in Mumbai on February 1.

On February 2, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya demanded a formal complaint be registered against the sloganeers supporting the arrested youth. Although no case has been registered against the persons raising pro-Sharjeel slogans, cops are on the lookout for them.

They have recorded a statement of the organisers of the LGBTQ event held at Azad Maidan. The latter is said to have claimed that the sloganeering group was unknown to them and that they were stopped the moment the organisers noticed it.

In fact, the organisers also released a statement dissociating themselves from the 'radical slogans'. The statement read: “We completely disassociate ourselves from and strongly condemn the radical slogans in support of schedule or any other slogan again the integrity of India at the gathering.”

After the video of the controversial slogans being raised at the Pride march in Mumbai went viral on social media, the organisers extended their support to law enforcement authorities and agreed to cooperate with them.

According to an India Today report, Saurabh Bondre, who is one of the organisers Queer Azadi Mumbai, claimed they got to know about the incident only after the video went viral. He added: “Some slogans were raised without our permission. We were not aware of the content of the slogans till then. The persons who have raised the slogans are not known to us. Mumbai police had given us permission to carry out this parade on certain conditions, which were informed to participants on social media.”