English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Mumbai Police's 'screenshot' tweet on Valentine's Day is all about masks

    With four ‘screenshots’ of a chat between the heart and a mask, Mumbai Police gently warned everyone celebrating Valentine’s Day to wear face masks.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 14, 2022 / 06:16 PM IST
    Mumbai Police had a unique post on Valentine's day featuring a conversation between the heart and face masks. (Representative: Unsplash photo)

    Mumbai Police had a unique post on Valentine's day featuring a conversation between the heart and face masks. (Representative: Unsplash photo)


    Mumbai Police is back with their quirky tweets to promote awareness and this time it’s about masking up on Valentine’s Day.

    With four ‘screenshots’ of a chat between the heart and a mask, Mumbai Police gently warned everyone celebrating Valentine’s Day in public places to wear face masks.

    They tweeted, ‘Dil Diyan Gallan!’ with the images – which roughly means 'what the heart says'. ‘Dil diyan gallan’ is also a hit song from the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger Zinda hai’.

    All ‘text exchanges’ in the screenshots are popular and classic Hindi film songs. The heart ‘sings’ a line and the mask completes it in the next text but with a twist.

    One message from the heart says, ‘Dil cheez kya hai aap meri jaan lijiye’ – an iconic song from the Bollywood movie ‘Umrao Jaan’. The mask replies, ‘Bas ek baar mask pehen lijiye’ (Just wear your mask once).

    Close
    See the post here:

    The tweet spread awareness about wearing a mask  under all circumstances for safety in public places amid the pandemic. Restaurants, malls and movie theatres are generally packed on Valentine's Day - the high footfall is due to couples celebrating the day.

    Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale also tweeted a seven-second animated clip that shows several prerequisites for finding a ‘safe’ Valentine.

    Valentine’s Day – the day of love – is celebrated every year on February 14. Mumbai Police keeps sharing awareness on several topics on Twitter with unique, witty, hilarious and sarcastic twists.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 14, 2022 06:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.