Mumbai Police's 'screenshot' tweet on Valentine's Day is all about masks

Mumbai Police had a unique post on Valentine's day featuring a conversation between the heart and face masks. (Representative: Unsplash photo)

Mumbai Police is back with their quirky tweets to promote awareness and this time it’s about masking up on Valentine’s Day.

With four ‘screenshots’ of a chat between the heart and a mask, Mumbai Police gently warned everyone celebrating Valentine’s Day in public places to wear face masks.

They tweeted, ‘Dil Diyan Gallan!’ with the images – which roughly means 'what the heart says'. ‘Dil diyan gallan’ is also a hit song from the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger Zinda hai’.

All ‘text exchanges’ in the screenshots are popular and classic Hindi film songs. The heart ‘sings’ a line and the mask completes it in the next text but with a twist.

One message from the heart says, ‘Dil cheez kya hai aap meri jaan lijiye’ – an iconic song from the Bollywood movie ‘Umrao Jaan’. The mask replies, ‘Bas ek baar mask pehen lijiye’ (Just wear your mask once).

See the post here:

The tweet spread awareness about wearing a mask under all circumstances for safety in public places amid the pandemic. Restaurants, malls and movie theatres are generally packed on Valentine's Day - the high footfall is due to couples celebrating the day.



If you want to feel safe, find a valentine like this.

Screenshot to find out your valentine. #ValentinesDay2022 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/PTTICbJCUp — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) February 14, 2022

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale also tweeted a seven-second animated clip that shows several prerequisites for finding a ‘safe’ Valentine.

Valentine’s Day – the day of love – is celebrated every year on February 14. Mumbai Police keeps sharing awareness on several topics on Twitter with unique, witty, hilarious and sarcastic twists.