Mumbai Police's 'screenshot' tweet on Valentine's Day is all about masks

Mumbai Police is back with their quirky tweets to promote awareness and this time it’s about masking up on Valentine’s Day.
With four ‘screenshots’ of a chat between the heart and a mask, Mumbai Police gently warned everyone celebrating Valentine’s Day in public places to wear face masks.
They tweeted, ‘Dil Diyan Gallan!’ with the images – which roughly means 'what the heart says'. ‘Dil diyan gallan’ is also a hit song from the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger Zinda hai’.
All ‘text exchanges’ in the screenshots are popular and classic Hindi film songs. The heart ‘sings’ a line and the mask completes it in the next text but with a twist.
One message from the heart says, ‘Dil cheez kya hai aap meri jaan lijiye’ – an iconic song from the Bollywood movie ‘Umrao Jaan’. The mask replies, ‘Bas ek baar mask pehen lijiye’ (Just wear your mask once).
Dil Diyan Gallan! #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/syU9R368dn
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 14, 2022
The tweet spread awareness about wearing a mask under all circumstances for safety in public places amid the pandemic. Restaurants, malls and movie theatres are generally packed on Valentine's Day - the high footfall is due to couples celebrating the day.Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale also tweeted a seven-second animated clip that shows several prerequisites for finding a ‘safe’ Valentine.
Valentine’s Day – the day of love – is celebrated every year on February 14. Mumbai Police keeps sharing awareness on several topics on Twitter with unique, witty, hilarious and sarcastic twists.
If you want to feel safe, find a valentine like this.
Screenshot to find out your valentine. #ValentinesDay2022 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/PTTICbJCUp— CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) February 14, 2022