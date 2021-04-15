Mumbai Police clarifies curfew rules after Zomato taunts Swiggy for night deliveries

Deepinder Goyal

Zomato head Deepinder Goyal apologised to its competition Swiggy on April 14 for calling it out over food deliveries made after 8 pm, following a clarification about Mumbai curfew rules from the police.

Goyal had taken to Twitter on April 14 to point out that Swiggy is delivering food to its customers after 8 pm – from when the curfew in Mumbai to curb COVID-19 cases starts.



Zomato is prepared to provide the essential food delivery service post 8pm in Mumbai, but we are not doing so because we are abiding by the letter of the law.

I see our competition is continuing to operate post 8pm. I urge @MumbaiPolice to please clarify the way forward here. pic.twitter.com/LFd9qZUmED — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 14, 2021

He wrote: “Zomato is prepared to provide the essential food delivery service post 8 pm in Mumbai, but we are not doing so because we are abiding by the letter of the law.”

Sharing pictures of the Swiggy home page, the Zomato CEO had further written that: “I see our competition is continuing to operate post 8 pm. I urge @MumbaiPolice to please clarify the way forward here.”

Mumbai Police quickly responded to Goyal’s query and urged him to read the curfew rules that do not put a cap on food home delivery timings. The Mumbai Police tweet read: “It says that Home Delivery is allowed but there is no time limit specified.”

As per the order, “All online home deliveries of food and essential supplies (e-commerce) through all online service providers like Zomato, Swiggy etc are allowed 24 hours on all days of the week.”