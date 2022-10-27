Mumbai lawyer misses flight due to Uber driver’s late arrival, detour, to be compensated

A Mumbai-based lawyer, who missed a flight reportedly due to an Uber driver's delay, should be paid Rs 20,000, a consumer court ruled recently, Bar & Bench reported.

According to the report, the complainant, Kavita Sharma, was to board a 5.50 pm flight from Mumbai to Chennai for an important meeting. Her house 36 kilometres from the airport, she booked a cab at 3.29 pm.

Sharma said first, the driver was 14 minutes late in picking her up. She added that he was on the phone and did not begin the ride till he ended the conservation, The Times of India reported.

The driver reportedly delayed the ride more by taking a detour to fuel his car.

Sharma reached the airport less than 30 minutes before her flight took off. Since she missed it, she had to bear the expense to book the next one out.

For her Uber ride, she was billed more than the fare shown originally. She received the excess amount back after raising a complaint.

Sharma went on file a complaint with a consumer court, which issued a notice to Uber.

In its response, the company said it was not responsible for drivers' actions and could not be held liable for them, Bar & Bench reported.

But the forum told the company that Sharma had booked the ride and paid using the app they managed and ordered them to pay her Rs 10,000 in compensation and Rs 10,000 in litigation costs.