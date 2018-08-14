App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 10:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai: Ignominy for record-breaking number of potholes

After his application got rejected by the Guinness World Records, Navin Lade has now approached the Limca Book of Records.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai's potholed roads could soon have some documented evidence, going by the number of entries Navin Lade's campaign has received. Last month, the general secretary of service wing of Republican Party of India started his campaign against Mumbai's potholes and approached the Guinness World Records and other similar bodies. Lade has till now received 20,000 entries already from the citizens of Mumbai for the potholes.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Lade has spent Rs 4 lakh on his cause, and after his application got rejected by the Guinness World Records for staying away from “political issues”, Lade is now relentlessly pursuing the Limca Book of Records for his campaign.  The India Book of Records, has accepted his entry, citing “social” initiative as the reason.

The Andheri resident has employed a group of youths, called Rising Star, to go around the city on motorbikes collecting proof. He has also set up a social media-based cell to post updates and memes.

Talking more about why he chose to take up this cause, Lade said, “We are trying to convey that potholes are not just minor inconveniences on our daily routes. They are silent killers lurking around every corner of the city, and somebody needs to be held responsible for the resulting deaths.” His website www.mumbaipotholes. com, set up with the help of Rajesh Soni, an IT professional who volunteered to do it, shows around 400 verified geo-tagged potholes on the map of Mumbai.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 10:47 pm

tags #BMC #mumbai #Trending News

