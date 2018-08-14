Mumbai: Ignominy for record-breaking number of potholes

After his application got rejected by the Guinness World Records, Navin Lade has now approached the Limca Book of Records.
Mumbai's potholed roads could soon have some documented evidence, going by the number of entries Navin Lade's campaign has received. Last month, the general secretary of service wing of Republican Party of India started his campaign against Mumbai's potholes and approached the Guinness World Records and other similar bodies. Lade has till now received 20,000 entries already from the citizens of Mumbai for the potholes.
As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Lade has spent Rs 4 lakh on his cause, and after his application got rejected by the Guinness World Records for staying away from “political issues”, Lade is now relentlessly pursuing the Limca Book of Records for his campaign. The India Book of Records, has accepted his entry, citing “social” initiative as the reason.
The Andheri resident has employed a group of youths, called Rising Star, to go around the city on motorbikes collecting proof. He has also set up a social media-based cell to post updates and memes.