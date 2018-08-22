Mumbai fire: 4 people dead, 18 injured, Crystal Tower declared unsafe

Four people died and 18 others suffered injuries after a fire broke out in a posh residential building in the Parel area in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While 21 injured persons were rushed to KEM Hospital, one was moved to Global hospital.

Dean at KEM Hospital, Avinash Supe had told Moneycontrol earlier that 16 injured people were stable.

Out of the four dead (3 male +1female), two were found in lift on 12th floor and two were in the lobby of the building -- Crystal Tower.

Unsealed building electric duct at each floor level was the major cause of the fire, according to Mumbai Fire brigade chief.

The building fire fighting system was also not in working condition. Authorities have declared the building unsafe and have also asked to disconnect electric supply and water supply of the said tower. Police has also been asked to book responsible persons for criminal negligence.

According to the fire fighting department, the major challenge was to put all fire fighting resources on upper floor. All upper floors above 12 floor were saved due to timely intervention, the chief added.

Fire was confined to electric wiring in electric duct from 12th floor to 16th floor in lift lobby and common corridor, in lift shafts and also to electric wiring installation.

Due to tremendous heat all occupants on upper floor got trapped. About 30 stranded persons were rescued with the help of special appliances and building stairway by firemen.

The fire brigade control room got a message about the fire, which broke out on the 12th floor of Crystal Tower, which is near Hindmata Cinema, at 8.32 am, the official said.

The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly and residents were trapped on the building's staircases, Mumbai Fire Brigade chief PS Rahangdale said.

Eight fire engines, four water tankers, officials of the Mumbai Police and electrical mechanics were on the spot and were making efforts to control the blaze, sources said. People trapped inside were rescued using cranes.

The fire was categorised as a level-2 blaze earlier but was later upgraded to level-4, said Tanaji Kamble, from BMC's Disaster Management cell.

Further details are awaited.