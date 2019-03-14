App
Mar 14, 2019 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai CSMT FOB Collapse LIVE updates: Death toll rises to 4, at least 34 injured; 15 feared trapped under debris

Senior officials, NDRF teams have reached the spot; rescue operations underway

highlights

  • Mar 14, 08:59 PM (IST)

    Mumbai Bridge Update

    ST GEORGE HOSPITAL: INJURED 17 + DEAD 2

    G T HOSPITAL: INJURED 11 + DEAD 2

  • Mar 14, 08:55 PM (IST)

    Update: Death toll has risen to 4. Two women among victims of bridge collapse.

  • Mar 14, 08:52 PM (IST)

    Update: A 45-member team has been rushed to bridge collapse site in Mumbai, says NDRF.

  • Mar 14, 08:52 PM (IST)

    An eyewitness: There were more than 20 people on the bridge when it collapsed.

  • Mar 14, 08:50 PM (IST)

    Ministry of Railways issues statement

    In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said, "The bridge was of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). However, we are extending all our support to the victims. Railway doctors & personnel are cooperating with BMC in relief & rescue operations."

  • Mar 14, 08:48 PM (IST)

    Shiv Sena spokesperson and MP from South Mumbai Arvind Sawant: A part of the FOB collapsed due to a minor defect.

  • Mar 14, 08:46 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 08:46 PM (IST)

    UPDATE: Death toll rises to 3 in the Mumbai bridge collapse incident. 34 people are injured in the incident. The death toll is likely to rise, ANI reported.

  • Mar 14, 08:35 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 08:34 PM (IST)

    An image showing the portion of the collapsed FOB.

  • Mar 14, 08:33 PM (IST)

  • Mar 14, 08:25 PM (IST)

    Update: One team from Regional Response Center (RRC) Mumbai has been rushed to the spot, NDRF stated.

  • Mar 14, 08:24 PM (IST)

    Debris being cleared from the site of the accident.

  • Mar 14, 08:21 PM (IST)

    An image showing the portion of the bridge collapsed

  • Mar 14, 08:20 PM (IST)

    A huge crowd gathered at the site of the accident.

  • Mar 14, 08:13 PM (IST)

    Update: Many feared trapped under debris. No official count yet.

  • Mar 14, 08:09 PM (IST)

    Mumbai Police on FOB collapse: 23 people injured, have been shifted to hospital.

  • Mar 14, 08:03 PM (IST)

    Update: Traffic is being diverted. Please avoid JJ flyover, Fort, Crawford Market. Traffic has come to a standstill.

  • Mar 14, 08:02 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 08:01 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Some unconfirmed reports are suggesting casualties. Police officials, ambulances on the spot. Traffic diverted.

  • Mar 14, 07:54 PM (IST)

    10 to 12 people have been injured in the bridge collapse, CNN News 18 has reported. 

  • Mar 14, 07:53 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 07:50 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 07:49 PM (IST)

    The bridge collapsed at around 7:30pm. TOI employees reported hearing a loud bang.

    The footover bridge is often referred to as the Kasab bridge.

  • Mar 14, 07:46 PM (IST)

    Image: Rohit Paul

  • Mar 14, 07:42 PM (IST)

    Mumbai: CST footover bridge connecting CST station to Azad Maidan Police Station, has crashed just now. Many casualties expected.

