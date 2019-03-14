Mumbai CSMT FOB Collapse LIVE updates: Death toll rises to 4, at least 34 injured; 15 feared trapped under debris

Live now
Mar 14, 2019 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ministry of Railways issues statement
Mumbai Bridge Update
ST GEORGE HOSPITAL: INJURED 17 + DEAD 2
G T HOSPITAL: INJURED 11 + DEAD 2
Update: Death toll has risen to 4. Two women among victims of bridge collapse.
Update: A 45-member team has been rushed to bridge collapse site in Mumbai, says NDRF.
An eyewitness: There were more than 20 people on the bridge when it collapsed.
In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said, "The bridge was of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). However, we are extending all our support to the victims. Railway doctors & personnel are cooperating with BMC in relief & rescue operations."
Shiv Sena spokesperson and MP from South Mumbai Arvind Sawant: A part of the FOB collapsed due to a minor defect.
UPDATE: Death toll rises to 3 in the Mumbai bridge collapse incident. 34 people are injured in the incident. The death toll is likely to rise, ANI reported.
An image showing the portion of the collapsed FOB.
Update: One team from Regional Response Center (RRC) Mumbai has been rushed to the spot, NDRF stated.
Debris being cleared from the site of the accident.
An image showing the portion of the bridge collapsed
A huge crowd gathered at the site of the accident.
Update: Many feared trapped under debris. No official count yet.
Mumbai Police on FOB collapse: 23 people injured, have been shifted to hospital.
Update: Traffic is being diverted. Please avoid JJ flyover, Fort, Crawford Market. Traffic has come to a standstill.
JUST IN: Some unconfirmed reports are suggesting casualties. Police officials, ambulances on the spot. Traffic diverted.
10 to 12 people have been injured in the bridge collapse, CNN News 18 has reported.
The bridge collapsed at around 7:30pm. TOI employees reported hearing a loud bang.
The footover bridge is often referred to as the Kasab bridge.
Image: Rohit Paul
Mumbai: CST footover bridge connecting CST station to Azad Maidan Police Station, has crashed just now. Many casualties expected.