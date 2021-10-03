Mumbai Cruise Party Raid : Court remands Aryan Khan and two others to NCB custody till October 4

Aryan Khan (Image: Instagram/___aryan___)



Mumbai: Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been sent to NCB custody till tomorrow.

They were arrested in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast yesterday. pic.twitter.com/12MQGPPPIo — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

A Mumbai court has remanded Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) custody till October 4 in the cruise ship drugs seizure case, news agency ANI reported.

Advait Sethna, the advocate for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), sought custody of the accused for two days on the ground that the investigation is at a nascent stage and more raids were being carried out to apprehend the supplier of drugs. Aryan Khan's advocate Satish Maneshinde argued that his client was invited to the event being held on the cruise by the organisers.

No incriminating material has been recovered from Aryan. There is no possession or evidence of consumption, he said. Maneshinde said he would file an application seeking bail for Aryan Khan on October 4.

"Although the sections under which he (Aryan) has been booked are all bailable offences. I am willing to settle for a one-day NCB custody so that we can file for bail before the regular court," he said.



Mumbai: NCB seeks custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha till 5th October — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

All the three arrested today- Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant & Munmun Dhamecha will be produced again before the court on October 4 for their judicial custody, the NCB said.

The agency also confirmed the arrest of the other five accused namely Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra & Vikrant Chhokar who were arrested later in the day They will also be produced before the Court on October 4 after their medical.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier in the day, along with Merchant and Dhamecha, after being questioned by the NCB, following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on October 2.

Khan was one among eight people questioned by the NCB. According to PTI, the actor's son has been booked under sections 27 (punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance), 8C (produce, manufacture, possess, sell or purchase of drugs) and other relevant provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

As per the arrest memo of the NCB, 13 grams of cocaine, five gram of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh was seized after the raid.

Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers, an NCB official said.

Apart from Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, and Arbaz Merchant, other identified are Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchan, said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB.

Meanwhile, the cruise company in a statement said it had nothing to do with this incident.

"Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company, Jurgen Bailom, Chief Executive Officer and President, Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd said in the statement. It said Cordelia Cruises is extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities.